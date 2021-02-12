Pendergrass obit

Robert “Dwain” Pendergrass went to be with the Lord peacefully on February 10, 2021.

He was born May 31, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Eastside Baptist Church of Marianna. Over Dwain’s career, he worked in the grocery business for over 60 years. He owned Dwain’s IGA from 1980 until 1994 when a fire destroyed it. Dwain also managed several Grocery Outlet stores including the one in Marianna for sixteen years. Throughout Dwain’s life, he enjoyed flying, scuba diving, playing golf and tennis, working in the yard, and spending time in the mountains with family and friends. He was loved by his family, friends, and his community. Dwain was always one to help others in need and enjoyed his involvement with the Jackson County Association of Retarded Citizens (JCARC).

Dwain is survived by his loving wife, Alice H. Pendergrass; his sister, Virginia “Tootsie” Rowell of Ellijay, Georgia; four children, Mike Pendergrass (Kathryn) of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Cindy Whitfield (late Jeff Whitfield) of Florida; Ivy Capps (Stacy Bell) of Powder Springs, Georgia; and Olivia Weber of Bascom, Florida. He also is survived by six grandchildren, Tyler Whitfield of Marietta, Georgia; Kevin Whitfield (Hayley) of Jefferson, Georgia; David Pendergrass (Allyson) of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Jaret Weber, Ciara Weber, and Amanda Weber all of Bascom, Florida; and two great-grandchildren, David Michael and Aubrielle Pendergrass of Greenville, South Carolina. Dwain is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Charles H. Hudson, Sr. (Luree) of Marianna; and William Roy Hudson of Panama City, Florida; son-in-law, Lenny Weber of Bascom; along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy Lee Smith, Clarence R. Mathews, and John Robert Pendergrass.

Visitation will be at Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna Fl. on February 14, 2021 from 1 to 2:30 pm. A private family interment will be Sunday in Lovedale Baptist Cemetery in Bascom, Florida with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Flowers or memorial donations can be made in memory of Dwain Pendergrass to any charity of your choice.