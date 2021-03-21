Pender obit

Marcus Powell Pender, age 60, of Marianna, FL passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence.

Marcus was an avid golfer and had a lifelong love for the beach. Through both good times and hard times, he was always true to himself and spoke his mind. His big heart and joy for life made him well-loved by his friends and family, and he will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus and Clyde Powell Pender; brother, Russell Pender; grandparents, Johnnie and Gladys Powell and Bryant and Elmetta Pender.

Marcus is survived by his son, Chance Pender of Tallahassee; brother, Bryant Pender; most special aunt, Maria Culbertson; niece, Cianna Pender Hatfield and husband, Jackson Hatfield of Thomasville, GA; nephew, Beau Pender and wife, Erika Pender of Starkville, MS; a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his special dogs that he loved dearly, Doc and Sport.

Funeral services will be 2 o’clock Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Reverend Gino Mayo officiating. Interment will be private and at a later date in Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 1 o’clock until the time of service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to partners for pets (4011 Maintenance Dr. Marianna, FL 32448) or the Marianna High School Golf Team.