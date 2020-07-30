Pelham obit

Oscar Claude “Noonie” Pelham, Jr., age 76, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

Noonie was born in Panama City, FL, to the late Oscar Claude Pelham, Sr. and Mae Bell Bruner Pelham. Known for his expertise in brick masonry, Noonie was owner/operator of Pelham Masonry for 58 years. He truly loved his city and in the past year he started the Graceville Community Clean-up and was successful in cleaning many unsightly properties. Noonie was known for the love he had for his family, his work ethic, to ride around and if you had a minute to spare, he loved to talk. He was an active member of Whitaker Community Church and he would love to share with you how Jesus Christ changed his life.

Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Harry Pelham and Jerry Pelham.

Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sonya Pelham; four sons Keith (April) Pelham, Douglas Pelham, Kevin Pelham, Tyler (Angela) Pelham; eight grandchildren Kody, Keelan, Aiden, Jaxon, Ean, Jesse, Hope, Trant; one brother David Earl Pelham; two sisters Sarah (Billy) Cox, Janice Faye Miller; special family friend Becky Owens; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 30, 5 to 8 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a mask must be worn during this time.

A private home-going graveside service will be held on Friday at Collins Mill Cemetery.