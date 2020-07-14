Janet Peel, 70, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home in Chipley.

A native of Jay, FL, and a graduate of Florida State University, she lived in Chipley for over 40 years. Jan had a master’s degree in special education and taught in the area before raising her two sons. She was an avid gardener who loved Florida’s native plants and birds. Jan was a voracious reader. For a time, she also wrote logic problems for publication in puzzle magazines, incorporating the names of her sons and their cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Doyle Peel; and her parents, Riley Conrad and Willene Coady.

Jan is survived by two sons, Jackson Peel of Tallahassee, and Graham Peel of Gainesville; her sister, Martha Gillette of Tampa; twin brother, John Coady of Marianna; grandchildren, Hendrix Peel and Morgan Peel of Gainesville; cousin, Hilda Worley of Pace; and numerous other beloved friends and family.

She will be laid to rest at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley in a small private family ceremony. For everyone’s safety, loved ones are encouraged to visit and pay their respects individually at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a donation be made in her name to your local library.