Pedestrian and Bicycle working group to meet

The Emerald Coast Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Working Group will hold a virtual public meeting at 10:30 a.m., Tues., June 23, 2020. To limit the potential spread of COVID-19, members of the community wishing to participate can tune in via video live stream or telephone.

Join us Live on YouTube: www.ecrc.org/YouTube

OR

Join us via phone

United States: +1 (646) 749-3112

– One-touch: tel:+16467493112,,821215245#

Access Code: 821-215-245

Join the conversation on Facebook: www.facebook.com/emeraldcoastregionalcouncil

Public input is valuable to the Working Group, we encourage our communities to submit input on the regional bicycle and pedestrian network through a variety of avenues. Leave a comment on our virtual map: https://tinyurl.com/ya9lktw7

Comments can be submitted via eComment Card, email, or phone, learn how at www.ecrc.org/RegionalPed/BikeWorkingGroup. Stay involved, sign up to get transportation updates emailed directly to you at: http://eepurl.com/g7sLOD.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodations to access the meeting, and for limited English proficiency, are available upon request. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services should contact Public Involvement toll-free 800-226-8914 or TTY 711, at least 48 hours in advance.Para informacion en espanol, puede llamar a Ada Clark al 850-332-7976, ext. 278 o TTY 711. Si necesita acomodaciones especiales, por favor llame 48 horas de antemanos.

Participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who believe they have been discriminated against on these conditions may file a complaint with the Title VI Coordinator, 850-332-7976, ext. 220.

The Emerald Coast Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Working Group is staffed by the Emerald Coast Regional Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.