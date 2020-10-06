Pecquet obit

Mrs. Rhonda Ann Pecquet, age 70, of Vernon, Florida passed away October 5, 2020 at Jackson County Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

She was born April 9, 1950 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Robert Albert Dorsey and Safrina Idelia Smith Dorsey.

In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph M. Dorsey and Robert Earl Dorsey and one grandson, Rick Marshall.

Mrs. Pecquet is survived by one daughter, Lisa Walker and husband Jimmy of Valdosta, GA; one son, James Norman Parrish and fiancée Hayley Dykes of Vernon, FL; her fiancé, Randy Davis of St. Marks, FL; one sister, Remona Dorsey Coatney of Vernon, FL; one brother, Roger Stevens Dorsey and Walter Hamer of Vernon, FL; three granddaughters, Ashely, Candice, and Katie; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.