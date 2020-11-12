Pearson obit

Mrs. Martha Velma Pearson, age 89, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 8, 1931 in Eufaula, Alabama to the late David Wasdon and Linnie Adkinson Wasdon.

In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Exell Eugene Pearson, two sons, Wayne Pearson and James Pearson, six siblings, Robert, James, Mary Florence, Ruth, Annie Mae, and Betty.

Mrs. Pearson is survived by one son, Gene Pearson of Plant City, FL; one daughter, Linda Bowser of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, Charles Pearson, Michael Pearson, Gene Pearson, Ricky Bowser, and Robert Bowser; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.