Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony on NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — On Dec. 7, 1941, the Naval Station at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was attacked by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service. The attack led to the United States’ entrance into World War II and resulted in the death of over 2,400 Americans.

On Friday, Dec. 6, Naval Air Station Pensacola will remember the attacks on Pearl Harbor with a ceremony at Barrancas National Cemetery. The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. at the flagpole at Barrancas National Cemetery. Following remarks by Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer of NASP, guests will be invited to visit several gravesites of Sailors who were at Pearl Harbor.

*** This event is open to anyone with a current DoD ID card.