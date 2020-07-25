Pearce obit

Shirley Ann Pearce passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 and went to be with her lord at the age of 81 years.

Shirley was born on April 29, 1939 in Clopton, AL, to the late Oree and Lola Mae Turner. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. Shirley loved working in her flowers, fishing, and caring for her family. Some of the best memories are meals that were shared together. Granny taught how to make some of the best fried chicken, cornbread, tomato gravy, biscuits, and the list goes on.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Talmadge “Coot” Pearce; parents, and mother-in-law, Leverna Pearce.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Shelia Benton and husband, Tim of Malone, FL, Sheri Hall and husband, Matt of Bascom, FL; son, Sean Pearce and partner, David Spikes of Havana, FL; grandchildren, T.J. Benton and wife, Angel, Traywick Benton and wife, Claudia both of Malone, FL; Kaci Cloud and wife, LeighAnn of Dothan, AL, Jeri Anderson and husband, Travis of Crystal River, FL; great grandchildren, Blaine and Blaire Benton, Cecelia Benton, Tripp, Jett, and Axell Anderson, and foster child, Dani; sisters, Vernette Bowen of Tallahassee, FL, Martha Jerkins of Lake Wales, FL, and Sandra Lee of New Brockton, AL; sister-in-laws, Ann Varnadore, Helen Caughran, and Martha Hutchinson.

Graveside funeral service will be conducted in Lovedale Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Steve Canada officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Special appreciation goes out to Sharissa Harvey, Channel Ward, Kathy Hartzog, and the many others that loved and cared for our mother.