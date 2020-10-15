Did you know the average child will eat 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before he/she graduates high school? Let’s keep children eating locally grown peanuts in healthy, nutritious, and YUMMY peanut butter. Join UF/IFAS Extension agents to help take a bite out of hunger with the annual Peanut Butter Challenge!

Drop off unopened jars of peanut butter to your local UF/IFAS Extension office through November 25.

Drop-off locations:

Washington County Government Annex 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley

UF/IFAS Extension Holmes County 703-B Highway 90, Bonifay

For more information, please call UF/IFAS Extension Washington County, 850-703-5273, or UF/IFAS Extension Holmes County, 850-547-1108.