Peak arrested in Cottondale

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence north of Cottondale on December 14 regarding a welfare check on a female at that address. They found the front door open, but no one was home.

Upon checking the registration on the vehicle in the driveway, they discovered it was registered to John Peak, Jr., 49 years of age of Cottondale, who had an outstanding federal warrant.

Deputies continued to check the area for both the female and Peak. Approximately two hours later one of the deputies observed a male and female in the yard and made contact. The female was found to be in no danger, so the deputy directed his attention to Mr. Peak.

Once a positive identification was made, Peak was advised of the warrant. He was initially very compliant, but after a few moments he bolted and ran from the porch to the interior of the house with the deputy in close pursuit.

The deputy gave Peak repeated orders to stop as he ran through the residence. When Peak reached the back bedroom he attempted to close the door on the deputy, but was unsuccessful. Peak was taken to the floor by the deputy who attempted to gain compliance.

As the two struggled, Peak regained his footing and the altercation continued into the hallway and kitchen. He was again taken to the floor and compliance and control was eventually gained.

In his pants pockets the deputy discovered 25 methadone pills and 5 oxycodone pills, along with 14 grams of synthetic marijuana. Peak was charged with Resisting Arrest with Violence, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Methadone, Possession of Oxycodone, and Possession of “Spice.”

He was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. Once his local charges are satisfied, he will be extradited in reference to the Federal warrant.