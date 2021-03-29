Payne obit

Robert Earl Payne (Pearl), 77 years old, of Marianna, FL passed away peacefully at his home on March 27, 2021 after winning his strong fight with cancer. He had accepted Christ into his heart and was ready to go Home.

He was born in Graceville, FL on January 24, 1944 to Willie “Bill” and Eula Mae (Phillips) Payne. Robert graduated from Campbellton High School in 1963. He was married to Barbara “Adams” Payne on January 25, 1979.

Robert lived, worked and traveled many places during his life. He was a loving father to his four children and loved his family and friends with all his heart. Robert always lived life to the fullest. He was a wheeler dealer, a dirt-road sport! Robert Earl was very outgoing, never met a stranger, was the ultimate prankster and loved to make people laugh. He was a beloved member of Olympia Spa/Dothan National for many years and enjoyed many hours on the course with his friends. Robert was always up for an adventure whether it be with his golfing buddies, playing and coaching softball, waterskiing at Crystal Lake, watching Chipola baseball and driving the baseball team, family vacations, or weekend trips with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Edna Corbin; brother, William Payne; brothers-in-law Jimmy Corbin and Robert (Bob) Ryken.

He was survived by his wife Barbara; his children, Tony Earl (April) Payne, Dothan, AL; William Scott (Carla) Payne, Blountstown, FL, Sherri (Wayne) Williams, Graceville, FL and Lori (Joey) Jernigan, Graceville, FL; his grandchildren, Jacob (Ali) Payne, Montgomery, AL, Dawson (Aubrey) Payne, Dothan, AL, Madeline Payne, Olivia Payne, and Anayah Payne, all of Dothan, AL, Dylan Payne, Chiefland, FL, Courtney Payne, Destiny Payne, both of Blountstown, FL, Jobe Corbitt, Graceville, FL, and Cierra (Jaren) Bannerman, Graceville, FL; his great grandchildren, Kellyn Corbitt, Chipley, FL, Charlcee-Grace and Crixus Bannerman, Graceville, FL. He was also survived by his sister Shirley Ryken, Graceville, FL, many nieces, nephews and very special friends.

Funeral will be held 3:00 pm on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Graceville, FL – Visitation 2:00 pm until time of service, with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. There will be a special Celebration held at their home from 5 pm – 7 pm. All family and friends are invited to attend to celebrate the wonderful life of Robert Earl (Pearl) lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family request monetary contributions in Robert’s memory be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, GA, 30265, Emerald Coast Hospice 3015 Jefferson St. Ste. C & E, Marianna, FL 32446, or Chipola Athletic Department 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446.