Patrick obit

Carolyn Fay Adams Patrick, 85, loving wife and mother of three children, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Blountstown, FL after a lengthy illness.

Ms. Faye was born in Blountstown, Florida to James Malcolm Adams and Mattie Lou (Williams) Adams on March 23rd, 1935. She graduated from Liberty County High School and began her working career in Tallahassee with the State of Florida. She furthered her working career with Great Southern Paper Company, Farmers Bank of Malone, Peoples South Bank, Southern Communications, and then began her true calling and greatest love, that of caregiving for the elderly. She also enjoyed working in the yard with her flowers, spending time with her grandchildren, and helping her community and church family.

Ms. Faye was preceded in death by her father, Malcolm Adams; mother, Mattie Lou Florence; and stepfather, Lee H. Florence.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Patrick; sons, Larry (Regina), Reggie (Teena), and Clay; sister, Maxine Cook; brother, Jerry L. Florence (Anne). Fay will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Stephanie, Mitch, Christopher, Tyler, Tucker, John Tyler; and great grandchildren, Trace, AJ, Callie, Cason, Ava, Cooper, Abbie, Carlyn, and Jack.

Funeral service will be 10a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Dr. James Newell officiating. A private burial will follow in Dellwood Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.