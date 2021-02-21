Jimmy Edward Pate, age 73, of Panama City, Florida, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City. He was born December 16, 1947 in Bonifay, Florida to Ruby Lee Bass and William Talmadge Pate.

His family was his life. He was an avid Florida Gator fan and football in general. He loved to watch westerns and the ID channel and to listen to old country western music. He served in the United States Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Pate, brother Earl Pate and his bonus sons Derrick and Kyle Jernigan.

Mr. Pate is survived by his children Sherri Parrish, Jimmy Jr., Billy, Melissa and Kevin Pate; three bonus children, Gina Spittler, Jarrod and Jeffrey Jernigan; his grandchildren, Shelly, Tara, Jennifer, Arielle, Mariah, Maddy and Jimmy Edward lll, Jordan, Luke, Olivia, Kevin Jr., Taylor, Tyler, Leandra and Caleb; bonus grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew, Riley, Jalyn, Jake, Jase, Makenzie, Jarren, Kendra, Haylyn, Jason, Jeremy, and Ashlyn; 19 Great-grandchildren; five siblings Wayne, Don, Bobby, Kathy and Randy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Peel Funeral Home Chapel in Bonifay, Florida, Sunday February 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Rodney Capps officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 PM at Peel Funeral Home.