Parrish obit

Juanita Edenfield Burgess Parrish passed away April 10, 2020.

She was born April 16, 1929 in Grand Ridge, FL to “Sugar” John Edenfield and Daisy Mae Bailey Edenfield. She graduated from Grand Ridge High School. She and her first husband Earl Burgess were co-owners of Burgess Trim Shop in Marianna for many years. She later owned Paradise Gift Shop in Marianna. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, and was an avid bowler and won many trophies down thru the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sugar John Edenfield and Daisy Bailey Edenfield; her first husband, Earl Burgess; and her second husband, Bernard Hughey Parrish.

She is survived by one brother, Daniel Earl Edenfield of Halls, TN; a special nephew, Jesse Edenfield; a special niece, Gail Tipton; and a host of other nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be conducted at Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.