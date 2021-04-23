Parks obit

Russell Parks died April 6, 2021 in Ebro, FL.

Mr. Parks was born December 2, 1947 in Troy, AL.

He is survived by his wife Georgene Gebhart Parks, his brother William Parks, his children Jennifer Lyons (husband Daniel), James Russell Parks (wife Marsha), Christopher Parks, Tommy Joe Parks, Theresia Spraggins (partner Jackie Wallace), and Maka Millican, sister-in-law Brenda Steigerwald (husband Kenneth), brother-in-law George Gebhart, uncle Ronald Fleming (and wife Judy), several grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

Mr. Parks was preceded in death by his parents Claude Russell and Pearl Fleming Parks and his brothers John David Parks and Charles Parks.

As a United States Marine, Mr. Parks served his country in Vietnam. His memorial service and burial will be private. Semper Fi.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida handling arrangements.