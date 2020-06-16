Parker obit

Mrs. Anita Mae Parker, age 54, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away June 10, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was born January 29, 1966 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Anita was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hersell Threet, and a sister, Murphy Threet.

Anita is survived by two daughters, Atina Rushing and husband Josh of DeFuniak Springs, FL and Malisa Wright and husband Houston both of DeFuniak Springs, FL; her mother, Donna Marie Ritz of DeFuniak Springs, FL; her fiancé, Roger Gibson of Caryville, FL; three grandchildren, Alexys Mae Rushing, Jase Robert Rushing and Jevy Joshua Rushing all of DeFuniak Springs, FL; a grand dog, Missy; her step-mother, Janice Threet of Cookville, TN; one brother, Jason Johnson of SD.

Anita was a loving mother, grandmother, and fiancée. She was a proud owner of Anita’s Laundry Service. Her loyal customers can contact ms.malisap@gmail.com for celebration of life location.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.