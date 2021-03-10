Parish obit

Sandra Dianne Parish, 61, of Dellwood, FL., died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her residence.

She was born February 4, 1960, in Donalsonville, Georgia to Hubert Wayne and Virginia Mae Parish. Sandra loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Franklin, Loyd Hansen; and great-nephew, Jabrean Tobias Godwin.

Sandra is survived by her children, Cynthia Nicole Williams and fiance Ken Hood, Billy Ray Nicholas (Michelle), Roxie Nicholas Vickerson (JR); grandchildren, Rebecca Lynn Williams, Ashlynn Jade Williams, Elycia Grace Anna Baxley, Joseph Keithlee Baxley, Kendra RayLee Nicholas, Tanner Ray Nicholas, Shi’Remy Isaiah Ray Smith, Mi’Kiyah Tenille Dianne Smith; great-grandchild, Nikoli Allen-Jon Williams; brothers, Tommy Richards, Sr. (Karen), Bobby Parish, Danny Parish; sisters, Brenda Franklin, Linda Parish; son-in-law, Scott Wiliams; special niece and nephews, Amie Cherie Caluert (Tan), Jacob Simeon Parish (Carrie) and Michael Thomas.

James & Sikes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.