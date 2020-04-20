Paramore obit

Mr. Edward Eugene Paramore, 91, of Marianna, FL died Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Paramore was a United States Army Veteran and served a tour in the Korean Conflict. He was a 1957 graduate of Auburn University where he received his Pharmacist degree. Gene was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Marianna and the Kiwanis Club.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, John and Hattie Paramore and his first wife, Ruth Bass Paramore.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Rush Paramore; brothers, Willie Earl Paramore of Marianna, FL and Randall Paramore of Notasulga, AL; daughter, Lisa and husband, Jim of Montgomery, AL; son, Charles Paramore of Noma, FL; grandchildren, Megan and husband, Jorge Lozano of Cumming, GA, Caitlin Maddox and husband, Bryan of Clanton, AL, and Dylan Paramore of Alford, FL; great grandchildren, Aiden and Lillian Maddox of Clanton, AL; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be conducted in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.