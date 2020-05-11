Panama City man charged with possession of methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Panama City man Friday, May 8.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop in the area of Highway 81 and Horsebarn Road, making contact with the driver, 62-year-old Homer L. Adkinson of Panama City.

During a resulting search of Adkinson’s person, the deputy located pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana. Adkinson further advised the deputy that he had methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Adkinson was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.