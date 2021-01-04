Panama City man arrested after pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY – A Panama City man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from a traffic stop in the early hours of Tuesday, December 28.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop shortly after 3 a.m. on Highway 79, just north of Highway 160. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Collin Lane Goodson of Panama City, appeared to comply at first, pulling to the shoulder of the road. Before the deputy could exit his patrol vehicle, Goodson pulled back onto the roadway and fled from the stop, crossing the Alabama state line with speeds of up to 120 mph and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Hartford Police Department and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit, which entered into Coffee County, Alabama, where the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a tree. Goodson then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended without further incident.

Two firearms were recovered from the crash site, both of which were in Goodson’s possession during the pursuit. Goodson, who is on state probation, is charged in Holmes County with fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of state probation, and driving while license suspended or revoked.