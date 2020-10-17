Panama City Beach man arrested on warrant and drug charges

A Panama City Beach man was arrested on drug charges Thursday night after deputy spotted a vehicle driving erratically.

During patrol, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted an oncoming vehicle in his lane of traffic. As the deputy slowed and moved off to the shoulder of the road to avoid a head on collision, the vehicle swerved back into their lane and came to a stop on the opposite side of the roadway. The deputy quickly made contact with the occupants of the vehicle.

The passenger quickly apologized for the actions of the driver and stated she had been in a verbal dispute on the phone and spilled drink on the driver causing him to swerve into the other lane.

A check of the license revealed a warrant out of Bay County for the driver of the vehicle, 61-year-old, Dale Andrew Starr. Consent to search was given. Starr was found to be in possession of a prescription bottle which contained a crystallized substance he later confirmed to be methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

Starr was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.