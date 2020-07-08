Cecilia Page, age 60 of Panama City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

Cecilia was born on August 3, 1959 in Bay County, Florida to M. McKimmie Page and Madeline Boyette Page. She worked as a school teacher and retired from the education system. Cecilia was a member of Trinity Church in Greenhead, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son: Derrick Page of Panama City, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Trinity Church in Greenhead, Florida with Rev. Tommy Cunningham officiating. Interment will follow at West Bay Cemetery in West Bay, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.