Allen Dale Page, age 66 of Fountain, FL, passed from this life on August 22, 2020 at his residence.

Allen was born on October 16, 1953 in Fountain to George Page and Sarah Hendrix Page. He worked as a welder, the occupation from which he retired. Allen also served his country in the National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Page, parents, George and Sarah Page, brother, Ferrell Page, sister, Elsie Page

He is survived by his daughters: Courtney Page of Plainfield, IL, Kimberly Peek (Ricky) of Esto; sister, Myrle Barnes (Frankie) of Cottondale; six grandchildren: Richard Peek, Chloe Mott, Samuel Peek, Sarah Peek, Riley Mott, Brianna Rhodes.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.