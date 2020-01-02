Owens obit

Mrs. Doris Bee Jones Owens, 80 of Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida entered into her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Doris was born in Graceville to the late John Sollie Jones and Daisy Evada Miles Jones on June 27, 1939. Serving as a pastor’s wife for many years, she loved and cared not only for her family but also her church family and others in her community, sharing with them her delicious cooking and her homegrown vegetables. For several years she was head cook at Jim’s Steak House in Marianna and Simbo’s Restaurant in Bonifay. She was a member of Pine Hill Church and a 50 year honorary member of Little Rock Assembly of God Church.

A Home-going service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Little Rock Assembly of God Church with Rev.’s Ike Steverson, Dale Worley and Luke Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Owens Family Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by her parents, three sons Bruce Presley Owens, Grady Lamar Owens, Terry Chris Owens, daughter-in-law Janet Bush Owens, granddaughter Caitlyn Lynn Porter, two sisters Mincie Carnley (best friend), Dorothy “Dot” Roberts, three brothers Jimmy Jones, Donald Jones and John Manuel “Buddy” Jones.

Survived by her beloved husband of 64 years Rev. Braden Presley Owens; five children Mashelle Owens, Mike Owens, Belinda (Tripp) McMath, Anda (Victor) Justice, Kevin Owens; fourteen grandchildren Stephanie (John) Duff, Tony Watts, Kristy (Rusty) Gainey, Braden Owens, Brian Owens, Bryttani McMath, Brooke McMath, Bryan McMath, Victoria (Damon) Nelson, Jarid Justice, Makenzie Justice, Luke (Melissa) Owens, Ashtin Owens, Ariel Owens; sixteen great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.