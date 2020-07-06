Our Country, Our Past

Letter to the Editor from Nell Tharpe

Have you ever had something lay heavy on your heart? To the point you feel you just have to say something? I have. And I feel lead to say something about this country that we all love ❤️.

Why do a few feel we have to tear down our statues, our past, our history? This country was founded on such important fundamentals! Of course freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom period!!! But trying to erase our past will not change it. You learn from it! The good. The bad. The ugly. You don’t try to erase it.

Those living today did not live then. You want to make a difference? Stop being destructive! Stop teaching, spreading, and participating in hatred and violence! Start teaching the lessons learned by the past! Put thankfulness in your heart for the struggles of others! Teach goodness people! Wake up! You may have concerns in your heart. We ALL do! But use those concerns to teach positive things to the next generation. Because they are watching, listening, learning! Teach them to stand for what they believe in. But with useful purpose. Otherwise, you have taught nothing!

You want to be heard? Then step out of the noise and be that voice of reason. No one person can be heard when it’s all noise. But a voice of reason, filled with truth, compassion, conviction, and love, will be heard far and wide!

You don’t like the past, then learn from it! Don’t destroy it! Let it give you a path of destiny. No country is perfect. But this country is ours! These freedoms are ours! And if this isn’t the country for you, you have other choices. We are not the only country in the world.

And lastly we all need to pray. For ourselves, for each other, and for our country. Ask God to direct your path! It won’t always be easy. But with him in your heart, you can accomplish more than you could ever dream of on your own. Have a blessed day! And may God be with each and every one. May God bless America 🙏

Nell Tharpe