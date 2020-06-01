Oswald obit

Carlton Earl Oswald, 91, of Bascom, FL, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence.

Carlton was a lifelong resident of Bascom, FL and graduated from Malone High School. He worked for Spann Daffin in Dothan, AL until their closing. Carlton began working for the International Harvester Dealership in Marianna, and later, he and friend, Rudolph West purchased the business and changed the name to Panhandle Tractor, and operated it until selling in 1996. He then worked the family farm until his health would no longer allow.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Burnham Oswald; parents, Cecil and Mary Alice Oswald of Bascom; sister, Lanell Woodham of Dothan; brother-in-law, Bob Whitty of Stuart, FL; and nephew, Steven Woodham of Dothan.

Carlton is survived by two sisters, Mary Ruth Whitty of Stuart, FL and Patricia Patrick and husband, Thomas of Bascom; brother, Wayne and Ruby Bowen Oswald of Graceville; brother-in-law, Randell Woodham of Dothan; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Dr. James Newell officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Carlton to Covenant Hospice, 4540 Lafayette Street, Suite G, Marianna, FL.