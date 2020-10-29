The youth of Wausau Assembly of God and Christian Haven Church had a joint packing party for Operation Christmas Child on Wednesday, October 23. They had a short program about Operation Christmas Child given by Anthony & Donna Mosier of the Central Panhandle Area Operation Christmas Child Team. They shared the evangelism emphasis for Operation Christmas Child, The Greatest Journey, that is offered to all recipients of a shoebox gift in countries around the world. Without the packing of these shoeboxes, many children would not only not receive a gift, but they might never hear about the love of Jesus for them.

Operation Christmas Child’s national collection week will be November 16-23.