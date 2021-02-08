One injured following pursuit

A pursuit resulted in one injury Monday, February 8, after a subject attempted first to avoid a traffic stop and then a set of spike strips.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Millers Crossroads. Dispatch alerted the deputy the vehicle had been stolen in Bonifay earlier that day.

The subject fled from the deputy, crossing into Alabama.

The chase ended In the area of County Road 61 and 167, south of Hartford when he attempted to evade a spike strip deployment, causing the car to leave the roadway and overturn, coming to rest upside down.

The subject, who is still unidentified after giving law enforcement several different names, was transported to an area hospital by Hartford Rescue with non life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Hartford Police Department, Hartford Rescue and Alabama Highway Patrol for their assistance.

UPDATE: THE SUBJECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 29-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL THOMAS CONWAY. CONWAY HAS AN ACTIVE WARRANT FOR MURDER OUT OF MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA.