One charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – A Walton County man is charged with possession of both heroin and methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop Thursday, September 10, in the area of Highway 81 and Vortex Spring in Ponce de Leon. A resulting search resulted in the discovery of a set of digital scales which deputies were able to ascertain belonged to the passenger, 39-year-old Adrian K. Flowers of DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies then conducted a search of Flowers’ person, during which they located a baggie containing methamphetamine and another which contained heroin.

Flowers was arrested and is charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.