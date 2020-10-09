One charged with meth possession

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay man is charged with possession of methamphetamine following a Wednesday, October 7, traffic stop on Peak Road in Westville.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop around 3 p.m., making contact with the driver, 48-year-old Thomas G. Land.

Land, who had active warrants out of Holmes County, advised the deputy he did not have a valid license and that he had a bag in the vehicle which contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The deputy located the bag, which held a spoon and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Land was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations, including driving while license suspended (3rd or subsequent offense).