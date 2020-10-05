One charged with grand theft

HOLMES COUNTY – Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office have charged one in connection to the theft of a vehicle from a Jensen Lane residence.

A deputy first responded to the incident Thursday, August 20, when the victim advised a Jeep had been stolen from his property. The Jeep was recovered at an Esker Martin Rd. residence the next day and returned to the owner.

Investigators were able to determine the Jeep had been taken by 36-year-old Casey J. Epley, who had it towed to the property where it was later recovered, telling the home’s residents he had paid for it.

Epley, who had since been arrested on unrelated charges and is still in custody of the Holmes County Jail, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.