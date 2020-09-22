One charged in burglary, theft

HOLMES COUNTY – Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office have charged one with the theft of catalytic converters taken from a vehicle that was parked inside a local automotive shop.

HCSO first responded to the complaint Friday, September 4, and investigators were soon able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Casey J. Epley.

The investigation revealed Epley had entered the victim’s vehicle and took the catalytic converters, and surveillance images from the salvage yard show Epley selling the parts taken from the victim.

Warrants were obtained Tuesday, September 22, and Epley, who is already in custody of Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges, is additionally charged burglary, petit theft, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.