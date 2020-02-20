One arrested in theft

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay woman is charged with grand theft following her involvement with a theft that recently took place at a Highway 173 North residence.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home Thursday, February 6, and made contact with the victim, who reported stolen items to include assorted jewelry, including a bracelet valued at approximately $6,000.

Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to determine and obtain documentation showing that 31-year-old Shenicka D. Pittman of Bonifay had sold the bracelet.

A warrant was obtained for Pittman’s arrest, and she was taken into custody Monday, February 10 and charged with Grand Theft ($5,000 to $10,000).

This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are anticipated.