One arrested for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – An Esto woman is charged, and more arrests are pending, in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

An undercover operation led investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office to 30-year-old Jessica Ann Prine, where she obtained money and traveled to Alabama and purchased several ounces of methamphetamine. Once the transaction was complete, investigators made contact with Prine, who was found to be in possession of approximately two ounces of methamphetamine.

Prine was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. More arrests are forthcoming.