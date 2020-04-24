One arrested after traffic stop

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Westville man Thursday, April 23, for possession of methamphetamine.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 179-A in the area of Lake Victor Road and made contact with the driver, 51-year-old Gregory Scott McDonald.

A check through dispatch revealed McDonald did not possess a valid driver’s license and the vehicle was not registered.

While preparing the vehicle for towing, the deputy discovered two baggies containing a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, a box containing marijuana, and a cut straw that contained a crystal-like substance.

McDonald was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, driving while license suspended (second offense), and failure to register a motor vehicle.