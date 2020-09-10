One arrested after pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY – A Walton County man is in custody after attempting to elude a Holmes County deputy.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop Tuesday, September 8, in the area of Ponce de Leon Springs Road. The driver, later identified as 49-year-old Jerry Lee Dupree of Red Bay, ignored the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens, instead accelerating and reaching speeds in the excess of 100mph, crossing into Walton County on Highway 181C.

Dupree then turned south onto Highway 81 and then on Mossy Bend Road, where he drove into a wooded area, abandoned the vehicle, and fled on foot.

K-9 tracking teams with Holmes and Walton Correctional Institutions responded and located Dupree, who was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dupree, who had an active Walton County warrant for violation of probation, was arrested on the existing warrant and is further charged in Holmes County with fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, and attaching tag not assigned.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank Holmes CI, Walton CI, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.