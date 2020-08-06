Ogburn obit

John E. Ogburn, age 73 of Graceville, FL, passed from this life on August 5, 2020 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

He was born on March 3, 1947 to the late Ernest Jordan Ogburn and Lovie Grace (Quick) Ogburn in Panama City, FL.

John served in the United States Air Force after high school and went on to have a lifetime career in the trucking industry.

He is survived by two children, Randy Ogburn and wife Roxanne of Ashford, AL, Melissa Albertson and Christopher Sorrells of Slocomb, AL, two grandchildren, Gregory Bear Bennett and Carla Rose Ogburn, one brother, Doug Ogburn.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Noma City Cemetery with Reverend Hilbert Stanley officiating. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements.

