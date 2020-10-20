Amy Odom, 47, of Chipley, Florida passed peacefully on October 17th, 2020 due to ongoing health issues. She was born on May 14th, 1973 in Dothan, Alabama to Jerry and Joyce Odom. Amy was a lifelong resident of Chipley, Florida.

Amy was all smiles and never met a stranger. She loved to meet people, especially people that had kids in tow. She had no issue walking into a person’s space just to say hello and talk to them, the children and especially the babies.

Loved all her family but, she appeared to have a special place in her heart for all her nephews and cousins. She would make sure “the cousins” had a gift on any special occasion. When one of our family members were expecting, Amy, would promptly and boldly interrogate them for information. What is it? When is the baby coming? Can I be there? Is it a boy or a girl? When is it Gonna be here? What hospital? You get the idea.

The expecting parents loved it but they were not quite sure, even if it was a secret at the time, that maybe it would be in everyone’s best interest to go ahead and cut Amy in on the secret. Amy had that way of, if you do not tell me, there is going to be a problem. Amy tended to get what she was after, and all of us stealthily made sure she had everything this life afforded her.

For many years Amy enjoyed working at the Holmes-Washington County ARC. Always proud of the money she had earned for her work at the ARC; she was a saver but, only to spend later. The heart of a giver, she always knew ahead of time how that money would be spent. Gifts for everyone! After all, Amy learned early that it is much better to give than receive, as long as there was a receive tacked onto the end of that giving!

Busy hands and a crafter of things. Amy loved beads, popcorn ropes, yarn creations, and anything that she could make with her hands. These items are likely on display in a friend or family member’s home as a one-of-a-kind Christmas decoration during the season. You might have been the receiver of one of these unique offerings if you knew Amy well.

Amy is survived by her father and mother, Jerry and Joyce Odom, her brother and wife, Mark and Corey Odom. Her nephews, Konner and Graem Odom. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

We ask for you to be happy for Amy. She lived to be an elderly person and we feel it is a testament to how loved Amy was by all who met her. We all thank you for that love.

Amy has been made whole and she is with her Savior and her favorite person in the whole wide world, Grandma. Although, each of us are saddened by her passing, each of us in our own way cannot help but take peace and a smile of happiness that Amy is perfectly perfect and home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Reverend Mike Orr will be officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you kindly make donations to the following if you are inclined:

Holmes-Washington County ARC

First Baptist Church Building Fund