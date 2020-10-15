October Kiwanis meeting

The Kiwanis Club will host guest speaker Michael A. Kozar, CEO of Northwest Florida Community Hospital, on Tuesday, October 20, at 12 noon. Kozar is also an active member of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the Economic Development Council. He brings over 39 years of healthcare experience and will be sharing what is currently happening and future opportunities.

The Kiwanis meeting will be held on the campus of Florida Panhandle Technical College in Patillo’s Restaurant. Lunch will be provided with an RSVP. Due to Covid health safety concerns, lunches will be pre-boxed and reservations are required. Contact Laura Joiner at oraljoiner@bellsouth.net by noon Monday prior to the meeting to reserve your meal and/or invite a guest. You may also call 850-832-9069.