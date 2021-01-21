O’Brien obit

Marion Jean O’Brien, of Alford, Florida, born March 13, 1934 died Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

With great sadness, we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who passed away at home with her husband, son and daughter-in-law by her side.

Marion was born in St Paul, Minnesota to Anne and William Ellis. She was married to her husband, Joseph for 70 years and they owned and operated O’Brien Chevrolet-Cadillac, in Hastings, Florida. After retirement, they moved to Compass Lake in Alford, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, William Ellis and Marjorie Ehlers; two grandsons; and a great-granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband; six children, Anne Aichinger (Cliff), Barbara Loring (Fred), Timothy (Holly), Daniel (Kimberly), Terry (Jenna) and Janet Anderson (Doug); 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. James and Sikes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Memorials preferred to American Red Cross.