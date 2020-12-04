Marlene Margaret Obar, 83 of Graceville, FL entered her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Dothan, AL following an extended illness.

Ms. Marlene was born in Van Buren, Maine on March 1, 1937 to the late Emile P. Theriault and Lea Mary Babin Theriault. A beloved mother and grandmother, Ms. Marlene was a beautician and a nurse’s aide working a number of years and then retiring from the Campbellton-Graceville Hospital. She was a member of the Graceville First Assembly of God Church.

A Home-going service will be held 9 a.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. John Broome officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, December 7, 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to My Father’s Closet 5374 Cliff Street Graceville, FL 32440.

Predeceased by her parents, husband Arthur Patrick Obar, Sr., one sister Juanita Theriault, two brothers Thomas Theriault, John Theriault and one granddaughter Elizabeth Obar James.

Survived by seven children Arthur (Barbara) Obar, Jr., Emile Obar, Jennings, FL, Mark Obar, Dothan, AL, Phyllis (Steve) Fritts, Dothan, AL, Patricia Ann (Jim) Strate, Jennings, FL, Jill (David) Deal, Greenwood, FL, Delia (Robert) Minnick, Augusta, GA; two brothers Roger Theriault, Bangor, ME, Paul Theriault, Reno, NV, two sisters Ruth Hendrix, SC, Barbara Carey, Bangor, ME, twenty grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.