November recognized as National Adoption Month

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) recognized November as National Adoption Month. The annual observance is a special time for government agencies, community organizations, and advocates across the state to show appreciation for the individuals and families who have adopted children, while also bringing attention to the many children in Florida who are waiting to find safe, loving homes.

“Last year, over 4,500 children were adopted into more than 3,000 families in Florida – I thank those families and commend the child welfare professionals and legal teams who work tirelessly to support them,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These children can grow up healthy and happy, with the potential to have a significant, long-term impact in our communities and the state as a whole.”

“I’ve had the honor of witnessing an adoption ceremony as First Lady and I was so moved by the children’s big, bright smiles, and the overwhelming sense of love in the courtroom,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I strongly encourage all Floridians who have the ability to adopt to seriously consider it.”

During the month of November, DCF and child welfare partners statewide will share adoption success stories, profiles of children available for adoption, and resources to help those considering adoption through the social media initiative, #MyForeverFamILY.

“I think it’s important to note that adoptive parents come from many different walks of life, and whether they’re adoptive or not, no two families look the same,” said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell. “It doesn’t matter if you’re older or younger, married or single or already a parent; if you have a place in your heart for one of the 700 Florida children who currently need someone to love and care for them, I hope you will explore adoption.”

In September, Governor DeSantis and First Lady DeSantis announced MyFloridaMyFamily, an online hub that connects Floridians in need, including foster and adoptive families, with local resources and services provided by faith and community-based organizations.

The website also directs individuals interested in fostering or adopting to more information and guidance on next steps. Visit www.myfloridamyfamily.com today.