Note from BCF President

NOW MORE THAN EVER

When we established our trademark of “Changing the World through the Unchanging Word”, I was convinced that this was the message that the world needed and that The Baptist College of Florida was the College to train the leaders for the task. In our current world situation, I am convinced NOW MORE THAN EVER that my earlier convictions were true.

Some have asked about our plans for the present and future in these challenging times. Here is the answer: WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS, AND, NOW MORE THAN EVER, WE ARE EDUCATING AND TRAINING THE NEXT GREATEST GENERATION OF CHRISTIAN LEADERS. Our methods of delivery may look different, but the truths of a Bible-based, Christ-centered, Christian institution of higher education remain the same. Classes are being offered through online delivery. Summer classes will begin in May. The Fall 2020 semester will begin in August. Nothing has changed except the delivery. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will reopen the Graceville campus for our residential students. That will be a great day.

NOW MORE THAN EVER, pray for The Baptist College of Florida; send students to The Baptist College of Florida, support The Baptist College of Florida, and know that The Baptist College of Florida stands ready for the task that lies ahead NOW MORE THAN EVER.

Thomas A. Kinchen

President

The Baptist College of Florida