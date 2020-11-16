Norville obit

Jeffrey Allen Norville, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, February 15, 1957 to the late Weldon Watson Norville and Vada Milligan Norville.

Jeff graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry in May of 1980. After graduation Jeff began his career with the USDA Soil Conservation Service working various locations throughout Kentucky. He met Amy in Fulton, Kentucky, shortly after, Jeff was transferred to Hazard, Kentucky. He asked if she would go with him and they married on August 4, 1984 and that’s when the adventure began. After five years they were transferred to Frankfort, Kentucky where they began to raise their children. The final transfer brought them to Marianna in 1998 where Jeff ended his service to the now USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, retiring after 39 and a half years in 2018.

Jeff was quick with a smile and always ready to lend a helping hand. He loved UK basketball and riding his Harley. In retirement Jeff and Amy traveled and spent time with their children. They enjoyed evenings on the deck with a fire pit, friends and good music. Jeff was a man of strong faith and worshiped God at First Presbyterian Church of Marianna. Fortunate to be in good health Jeff was able to donate much of his earthly body to those in need. Per his instruction his wife and children will travel to a location from his bucket list and scatter ashes there.

Jeff is survived by his wife Amy Wilson Norville; and their children Matthew Allen Norville and wife Kelsey Stevens Norville, Ashley Nicole Norville and husband Justin Conley; one sister Patricia Norville Webster – her sons Bryon, wife Fun and daughter Sophia, Eric wife Jennifer and daughter Story Sue; and son Shawn, wife McCall and twins Tristen and Penelope. Jeff had one brother Michael Weldon Norville and wife Sirgute Deribea, son Kohl and wife Marina Hoffman and daughter Lena and son Heath; daughters Elsabet and Kalkidan and son Zerusemay.

A Celebration of A Life Well Lived will be held at Citizens Lodge in Marianna, Florida, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM with the Reverend Doctor Ronald Martin officiating and the Praise Band of the First United Methodist Church providing both spiritual and secular music. Friends are invited to bring a chair and a good story to share, dress will be casual. James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity or to LifeQuest Organ Recovery Services 8491 North West 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL, 32606.

Go Big Blue!