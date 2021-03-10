The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce has decided to move forward with the 2021 North Florida Wildflower Festival, and we are so excited! Please make plans to join us!

The seventh annual event is set for Saturday, April 24th in downtown Blountstown’s Magnolia Square from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.

We’re getting a bit of a late start, so please help us spread the word!

ALL CALL for vendors and sponsors! We are looking for a variety of vendors featuring flowers, plants, outdoor items, handcrafted and handmade items, jewelry, home décor, baked goods, and artwork. This event has become known for unique and one-of-a-kind goods and wares!

Guests will also enjoy music, FREE kids’ activities, train rides on the Blountstown Rotary Train to the M&B Depot Museum and playground, as well as the charming shops and restaurants of downtown Blountstown.

To reduce the potential to spread COVID-19, masks will be encouraged, and sanitizing stations will be placed around the outdoor venue.

The event is organized by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce with support from the City of Blountstown, Florida Wildflower Foundation, Florida Panhandle Wildflower Alliance, University of Florida IFAS, and Florida Native Plant Society/Magnolia Chapter.