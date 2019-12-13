Nobles obit

Jace Chandler Nobles, one month old, of Ponce De Leon, Florida passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his home in Ponce De Leon, Florida. Born Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Marianna, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Grady Gillis, Mary Gillis, Jr. Williams, Leroy Nelson and Sylvia Nelson.

Jace was survived by his parents, Matthew Nobles and Kendrah Nelson of Ponce De Leon, FL, paternal grandparents, Terry Nobles of Ponce De Leon, FL and Connie Nobles of Ponce De Leon, FL, maternal grandfather, Roy Nelson of Washington County, FL, paternal great grandparents, Arthur Nobles and Francis Nobles of Macclenny, FL, uncles, Dakota Nelson of Deltona, FL and Silas Nobles of Ponce De Leon, FL, aunts, Sarah Nelson of Washington County, FL and Keeley Nobles of Ponce De Leon, FL.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerrod Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in Westville Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.