“No Shave November” kicks off at HCSO

HOLMES COUNTY – Many Holmes County Sheriff’s Office staff members are temporarily ditching their razors to embrace “No Shave November,” an employee-driven fundraiser that will ultimately help some local residents have a brighter Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Employees who opt-in for this momentary exception to the agency’s dress code pay a participation fee which helps fund our efforts to make the holidays a little brighter.

These efforts include the delivery of turkeys to Holmes County residents in need at Thanksgiving, as well as surprising motorists with gift cards at Christmastime.