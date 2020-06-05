Nighttime lane restrictions on SR 79

Motorists traveling north will encounter intermittent lane restrictions on State Road 79 south of East Martin Road in Holmes County from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, June 8 through Monday, June 22 as crews perform pipe inspections.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

