Nichols obit

Ms. Alva Grantham Nichols, 89, of Marianna, FL, passed away on April 9, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born February 26, 1932 and was the daughter of the late W.C. and Gertrude Grantham. Alva, better known to everyone as “Memaw”, was a respected business owner of Nichols Floor Covering and The Knit Shop in Marianna for more than 30 years. She was also a gifted seamstress for many people in Marianna. Alva was a devoted friend to everyone she knew and loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her love and husband, J.W. Nichols, her sister, Alice Curry and two brothers, Glen Grantham and Raymond Grantham.

Alva is survived by her daughter, Nola (Bruce) McMullian; son, Jay (Kim) Nichols; six grandchildren, Che (Laura) Trejo, Desiree’ (Bud) Baggett, Tylor (Michelle) Nichols, Lance Nichols, Amanda Hamilton, Hunter (Austin) Smith; and seventeen great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Luverne Johnson; three brothers, Clarence Grantham, Lee (Mary) Grantham, and Hoyt (Kathrine) Grantham; one sister-in-law, Dutchie Grantham and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Alva will be 11:00 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.